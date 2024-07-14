Police helicopter and cars swarm Bispham town centre to deal with ongoing incident
Several police cars and a helicopter have descended on Bispham town centre to deal with an ongoing incident.
In what is believed to be a manhunt, reports of high speed marked and unmarked police cars have been spotted travelling to Bispham.
An eyewitness told the Gazette: “In Bispham/North Shore several unmarked and marked cars have been bombing around.
“There is also a police helicopter doing loops.
“They went past at about 50mph! The helicopter seemed to hover over the town centre and seemed to be zeroing in on something/someone.
“It is very unusual for 9am on a Sunday but they're hunting for someone!”
This is an ongoing breaking incident with more to follow.
Police have been approached for comment.
