Several police cars and a helicopter have descended on Bispham town centre to deal with an ongoing incident.

In what is believed to be a manhunt, reports of high speed marked and unmarked police cars have been spotted travelling to Bispham.

An eyewitness told the Gazette: “In Bispham/North Shore several unmarked and marked cars have been bombing around.

“There is also a police helicopter doing loops.

“They went past at about 50mph! The helicopter seemed to hover over the town centre and seemed to be zeroing in on something/someone.

“It is very unusual for 9am on a Sunday but they're hunting for someone!”

This is an ongoing breaking incident with more to follow.

Police have been approached for comment.