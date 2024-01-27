M61 lanes reopen following crash
Two lanes on the M61 were shut following a crash.
The M61 has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision. The crash on the southbound between junctions 9 to 8, meant lanes 1 & 2 has to be closed.
Police had previously advised motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route while the incident was being dealt with.
However the two lanes have now reopened.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Good evening. Please be aware that the M61 Southbound Junction 9 to 8 has now been fully re-opened following an earlier Road Traffic Collision.