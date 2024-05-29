Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have given an update on how long a rapping criminal will be 'buzzin like a bee in HMP'.

Ajay Wilkinson, 20, from St Annes made headlines last week for responding to a police appeal to help find him.

Taunting the police in a ‘Catch Me If You Can’ style way, he commented:

“Chill like a villain,

“Buzzin like a bee.

“Riding like a soldier,

“Police can’t catch me.”

In a now deleted Facebook post Blackpool Police dropped the mic when they responded a few hours later to him with their own rap.

“You won’t stay free.

“Man’s just a chivvy,

“Soon be entering your plea.”

In an updated post, Blackpool Police announced that he is now "buzzin like a bee in HMP".

They said: “No need for funny quotes or rapping.. 32 weeks in prison says it all.