Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Preston man, 75, who ‘may appear confused’

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 75-year-old man from Preston who “may appear confused”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

Peter Beck was last seen at his home in the Fishwick area of the city between 6.30am and 7am on Tuesday (July 4).

The 75-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, and police said they were “extremely concerned” about him.

Peter – who officers say “may appear confused” – is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with white complexion and rosy cheeks.

Police are extremely concerned about Peter Beck, 75, who is missing from his home in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are extremely concerned about Peter Beck, 75, who is missing from his home in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has a bald head and wears glasses.

Police believe Peter is likely to be in the Fishwick or Deepdale areas, but could have travelled further afield.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Peter.

If you have any other information about where he may be, or think you have seen him today, call police on 101, quoting log number 826 of July 4.