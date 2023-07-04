David Flaherty, who also goes by the name Davey-Lee Flaherty, has been missing from his home in Blackburn since 6pm on June 26.

Police said they were “extremely concerned” about him and launched a public appeal for information on Tuesday (July 4).

The 22-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair and a moustache.

Have you seen David Flaherty? He has been missing from his home in Blackburn since June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

David was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and a black t-shirt, but officers said he does have other clothes in his possession.

He has links to the Chadderton area of Oldham and Preston.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be was urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.