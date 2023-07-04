News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Blackburn man, 22, who was last seen eight days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man from Blackburn who was last seen eight days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

David Flaherty, who also goes by the name Davey-Lee Flaherty, has been missing from his home in Blackburn since 6pm on June 26.

Police said they were “extremely concerned” about him and launched a public appeal for information on Tuesday (July 4).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair and a moustache.

Have you seen David Flaherty? He has been missing from his home in Blackburn since June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen David Flaherty? He has been missing from his home in Blackburn since June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen David Flaherty? He has been missing from his home in Blackburn since June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Cheetham Hill raids: 580 tonnes of counterfeit goods worth £87m seized from ship...

David was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and a black t-shirt, but officers said he does have other clothes in his possession.

He has links to the Chadderton area of Oldham and Preston.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be was urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

For immediate sightings, call 999.