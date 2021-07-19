Police divers recover 19-year-old's body from Salford Quays as three people die in North West waters on heatwave weekend

Police confirmed the man's body was recovered at 7.40pm following a three-hour search of the Manchester Ship Canal near Media City.

A police spokesman said: "Sadly, despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays this evening (Sunday, July 18), a 19-year-old man has lost his life.

"At about 4.40pm, officers were called over concerns for a man in the water at Salford Quays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed the man's body was recovered at 7.40pm on Sunday (July 18) following a three-hour search of the Manchester Ship Canal near Media City. Pic: Google

"NWAS and GMFRS also attended but, sadly, the body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from the water at about 7.40pm.

"An investigation is under way and a file passed to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events. We will provide further updates when we have them."

Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall, of GMP's Trafford district, added: "Firstly our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events.

Police divers also recovered a body following a huge search for a missing teenager in the River Eden near Carlisle in Cumbria yesterday (Sunday, July 18)

"Sadly, this proves how dangerous going into unfamiliar water can be, especially when you can't see below the surface of what could be very cold water."

Three tragic drowning deaths in North West

The incident at Salford Quays was the third drowning death reported in the North West over the heatwave weekend, with young men also losing their lives on the Fylde Coast and Cumbria.

On Saturday (July 17), a man drowned off Rossall Beach, between Cleveleys and Fleetwood on Saturday. A major sea search took place with RNLI and Coastguard searching for the man for over 5 hours.

On Saturday (July 17), a man drowned off Rossall Beach, between Cleveleys and Fleetwood. A major sea search took place with RNLI and Coastguard searching for the man for over 5 hours before his body was found on the beach, close to where he was reported missing at around 9pm. Pic: Dave Nelson

The search was stood down shortly before 9pm when a body was found by the Coastguard close to where the man was reported missing.

Although still to be formally identified, it is thought to be that of a 29-year-old man from Bolton.

Police divers also recovered a body following a huge search for a missing teenager in the River Eden near Stony Holme, outside of Carlisle in Cumbria, yesterday (Sunday, July 18).