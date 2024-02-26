Police continue search for Preston man Ayanda Mpontshane missing six days
The 28-year-old was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge last Wednesday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are still searching for Ayanda Mpontshane who is missing from the Preston area.
The 28-year-old was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).
Ayanda is 5ft 8, medium build, black braided hair, has facial stubble and has a tattoo above his left eyebrow which says ‘FAITH’.
He has links to Manchester, London, and Southend in Essex.
Police have said not to approach him but report any sightings immediately by calling 999.
Any other information as to where he might be, contact 101 – log 0794 of 21st February 2024.