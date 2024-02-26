News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Police continue search for Preston man Ayanda Mpontshane missing six days

The 28-year-old was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge last Wednesday.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are still searching for Ayanda Mpontshane who is missing from the Preston area.

The 28-year-old was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They believe he could be using the railway system to travel.

Ayanda Mpontshane, who is missing from the Preston area, was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).Ayanda Mpontshane, who is missing from the Preston area, was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).
Ayanda Mpontshane, who is missing from the Preston area, was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).

Ayanda is 5ft 8, medium build, black braided hair, has facial stubble and has a tattoo above his left eyebrow which says ‘FAITH’.

He has links to Manchester, London, and Southend in Essex.

Police have said not to approach him but report any sightings immediately by calling 999.

Any other information as to where he might be, contact 101 – log 0794 of 21st February 2024.

Related topics:PolicePrestonlongridgeYMCAManchester