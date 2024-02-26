Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are still searching for Ayanda Mpontshane who is missing from the Preston area.

The 28-year-old was last seen at the YMCA shop in Longridge, at 2.30pm last Wednesday (February 21).

They believe he could be using the railway system to travel.

Ayanda is 5ft 8, medium build, black braided hair, has facial stubble and has a tattoo above his left eyebrow which says ‘FAITH’.

He has links to Manchester, London, and Southend in Essex.

Police have said not to approach him but report any sightings immediately by calling 999.