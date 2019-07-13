Police concern for teenage Preston girl missing since Thursday morning

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Saskia Baldwin, 14 , who is missing from her home address in Preston.

Saskia was last seen in the Bamber Bridge area at around at on Thursday morning .

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Saskia is described as a white female, 5ft 5in tall and has links to the Ribbleton, Ingol, Ashton and City Centre areas of Preston.

"We are now concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find her."

If you have seen her or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190710-179.