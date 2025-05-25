Police closed a Lancashire road for almost 12 hours after a lorry overturned

Police closed a busy Lancashire road for almost 12 hours.

Lancashire Police issued a road closure on the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout, in Halton, on Saturday evening (May 24) - with the closure remaining in place until the early hours of Sunday, May 25.

Officers reported shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday that a lorry had overturned and that the road would be closed for some time due to a fuel spillage.

A spokesperson said: “There is currently a road closure in place after a lorry overturned on the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout, in Halton.

Police closed the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout on Saturday, May 24, due to an overturned lorry. | Google Maps

“The road is likely to be closed for some time as we also deal with a fuel spillage.

“Traffic is already backing up and the closure is likely to impact those attempting to join the M6.”

At 4.15am on Sunday morning, police issued an update to state that the road had reopened to members of the public.

The update said: “We let you know earlier that the A683 and Shefferlands Roundabout in Halton had closed due to an overturned lorry.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.”

