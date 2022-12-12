News you can trust since 1886
Police close road near Carnforth after car crash

Police closed Mill Lane, Warton, Carnforth this lunchtime after a car crash.

By Michelle Blade
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Police said an elderly woman suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car, sustaining minor injuries.

The road was subsequently reopened at 1.40pm on December 12.

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted two hours ago: “#Lancaster due to a police incident the service 49 to Warton will be terminating at Carnforth as the incident is at Millhead. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Stagecoach said the road has been closed due to a police incident.