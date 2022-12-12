Police close road near Carnforth after car crash
Police closed Mill Lane, Warton, Carnforth this lunchtime after a car crash.
By Michelle Blade
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Police said an elderly woman suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car, sustaining minor injuries.
The road was subsequently reopened at 1.40pm on December 12.
Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire @StagecoachCNL tweeted two hours ago: “#Lancaster due to a police incident the service 49 to Warton will be terminating at Carnforth as the incident is at Millhead. Sorry for any inconvenience.”