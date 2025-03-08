Police close major road in Bamber Bridge after serious road traffic collision

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025

Police have closed a major road in Bamber Bridge after a serious road traffic collision.

Earlier today, Preston Police issued a statement which revealed that Station Road in Bamber Bridge was closed ‘from Collins Road to Wigan Road’ due to a serious road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation,” the statement added. “An update will be provided here once we know more.”

Some people reported that the incident took place near the Weavers Arms pub, with the road blocked and not only police but FIre & Rescue services at the scene as well.

More news to follow.

