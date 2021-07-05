Police called to home after sudden death of Penwortham man in his 30s

Emergency services were called to reports of a sudden death in Studholme Avenue, off Leyland Road, at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, July 4).

Paramedics attended the home but the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police have not commented on the cause of death, but did say it is not being treated as suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the body of a man in his 30s was found at a home in Studholme Avenue, off Leyland Road, Penwortham at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, July 4). Pic: Google

The force said a file will be prepared for HM Coroner ahead of an inquest at a later date.

Statement from Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 3pm yesterday (Sunday, July 4) to reports of a sudden death at an address on Studholme Avenue, Penwortham.

"Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a man aged in his 30s.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"A file will be passed to the coroner in due course."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.