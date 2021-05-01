Police at the scene of multi-vehicle crash in Brierfield

Emergency services including police and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Officers are advising motorists that there will be disruptions to traffic and if possible they should use alternative routes.

It is not known how many people or how many vehicles are involved.

Emergency services remain at the scene

A police spokesman said: "Please can all local residents be aware of a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on Colne Road, Brierfield. Police and ambulance crews are on the scene and likely to be there for some time. There will be disruptions to traffic so please use any alternative routes."