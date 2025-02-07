Police ask for help in locating missing 47-year-old woman last seen three days ago at Royal Preston Hospital
Kerry Sykes was last seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 4.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are asking for your help to find Kerry Sykes. Kerry, 47, whowas last seen at the Royal Preston Hospital at 2.40pm on Tuesday 4th February and could be in Blackpool.
“We are concerned for her welfare.”
When Kerry, who has dyed red hair, was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and trainers.
Anyone with immediate sightings of Kerry, is asked to call 999.
Anyone with other information as to where she might be should contact 101 - quoting log 1045 of 4th February 2025.