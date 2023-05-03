Police are "concerned" about a 48-year-old Leyland man missing from Chorley

Dale Parkinson, 48, from Leyland, was last seen yesterday afternoon (May 2) in front of Strawberry Fields, which is near to Chorley hospital.

Dale is 5ft 6, of medium build, with short brown hair, and he was wearing a blue puffer jacket, a blue jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to trace him as quickly as possible.

This is Dale Parkinson who is missing from Chorley.