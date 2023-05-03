News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
46 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
5 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Police are "concerned" about a 48-year-old Leyland man missing from Chorley

Chorley and South Ribble Police are asking for the publics help to find a 48-year-old man missing from Chorley.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read

Dale Parkinson, 48, from Leyland, was last seen yesterday afternoon (May 2) in front of Strawberry Fields, which is near to Chorley hospital.

Dale is 5ft 6, of medium build, with short brown hair, and he was wearing a blue puffer jacket, a blue jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for his welfare and want to trace him as quickly as possible.

This is Dale Parkinson who is missing from Chorley.This is Dale Parkinson who is missing from Chorley.
This is Dale Parkinson who is missing from Chorley.
Most Popular

“For immediate sightings call 999, any information as to where Dale might be please contact 101 – quoting log 1016 of May 2, 2023.”

Read More
“The shop was literally swimming in water”: Baby Boutique Preston reopens after ...