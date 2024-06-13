Police appeal to find Preston woman wanted on prison recall with links to South Shields in Tyne and Wear

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a Preston woman wanted on prison recall.

Jacqueline Chesson, 64, was last seen in Preston city centre at around 11am on Tuesday, June 11.

Have you seen Jacqueline Chesson?

She was wearing black clothing, a grey and black coat, black trainers and was carrying a grey shoulder bag.

She is described as 5ft, of a slim build, with short dark hair and wears glasses.

She has links to South Shields in Tyne and Wear.

Call 999 for immediate sightings or contact 101 with information as to where she might be, quoting log 0984 of 11th June 2024.

