Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a Preston woman wanted on prison recall.

Jacqueline Chesson, 64, was last seen in Preston city centre at around 11am on Tuesday, June 11.

She was wearing black clothing, a grey and black coat, black trainers and was carrying a grey shoulder bag.

She is described as 5ft, of a slim build, with short dark hair and wears glasses.

She has links to South Shields in Tyne and Wear.