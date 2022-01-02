Police appeal to find missing Clitheroe man with links to Burnley
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Shannon Gath who was last seen in October.
The 52-year-old, from Clitheroe, was reported missing on December 23rd.
Shannon is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of large build with dark, greying hair styled into a small ponytail. He was wearing a blue sleeveless hoodie, a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans and was carrying a small black rucksack when he was last seen.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Shannon has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Blackpool.
"We are very concerned following his disappearance and urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward."
If you can help call police on 101 quoting log 0781 of December 23rd.