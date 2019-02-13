Police appeal for witnesses after Preston crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Preston.

Officers were called at 8.36pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a DNA off-road motorcycle and a Mercedes Sprinter.

It happened on Roebuck Street at the junction with Stocks Road and the appeal was issued today (Wednesday).

The rider of the bike – a 32 year old man from Preston – received head and abdominal injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant Steve Hardman of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit said: “We’re working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and ask that anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage gets in touch.”

Anyone with information should email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 1367 of February 10.