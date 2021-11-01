Police appeal for whereabouts of Burnley woman who has not been seen since Friday
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 42-year-old Burnley woman.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:44 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:46 am
Leeanne Howarth has been missing since Friday (October 30th).
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Leeanne is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 8ins, with a slim build and shoulder length, dark hair.
"Leeanne has links to the Coal Clough area of Burnley. If anybody knows the location of Leeanne, please call 101 in a non-emergency and quote LC-20211031-1542. For immediate sightings please ring 999."