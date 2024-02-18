Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information on an 18-year-old in connection with affray who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Dylan Scanlon, from Preston, who has also been reported missing, was last seen wearing a black bubble coast in the Kent Street area of the city at 9pm on Tuesday. He is described as 6ft and has brown hair.

A spokesperson for the Preston Police said: "We have made numerous enquiries to find Dylan, who has also been reported as missing, and we are now asking for your assistance.

"Dylan may have an injury to his left hand and should not be approached."

Anyone who may have information is asked to email: [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1400 of 13th February 2024.