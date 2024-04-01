Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision in Brierfield which killed a 50-year-old pedestrian.

Police were called to Colne Road, at 8.31pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports a BMW M5 had struck a pedestrian and then collided with a wall, close to a bus stop. Emergency services attended and found the man unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was sadly later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances of what led to the collision and to locate the driver of the BMW.

A 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 40-year-old man from Manchester have been arrested and remain in custody.

Sgt Michael Harrison, of Lancashire Police’s roads policing unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“Although we have made two arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish what led to the collision and identify everyone involved. “With that in mind, I would ask for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage which captures the BMW M5 in Brierfield prior to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”