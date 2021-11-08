Police appeal for help finding 15-year-old girl missing from Colne

NewsPolice appeal for help finding 15-year-old girl missing from ColnePolice are concerned for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Shannon Clarke, who is missing from Colne.By Faiza AfzaalMonday, 8th November 2021, 7:31 am She has dark brown hair and wears glasses. She has links to both the Nelson and Burnley areas. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Shannon or know where she is please contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20211107-1709."Shannon ClarkePoliceColneBurnleyNelson