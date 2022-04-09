Police appeal following Preston house fire which has left two children with life-threatening injuries

As the Post reported this morning, emergency services attended an address on Coronation Crescent at around 8pm last night (Friday, April 8) following reports of a fire with several people trapped inside the house.

A woman and two children were subsequently brought to safety from the address and the woman, aged in her 20s, remains in hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Her two children – a girl aged three and a boy aged five – remain in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information following an unexplained house fire in Preston.

Their next of kin are with them in hospital and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation is underway with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish exactly what occurred.

A man aged 24 and from Preston was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and he remains in custody.

Lancashire Police are now asking anybody with information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Two children are in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and first and foremost our thoughts are with them and their parents at this awful time. We have specially-trained officers with them at hospital.

“At this time the fire is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause.

“We now need you to contact us if you have any information at all that can help with this investigation.

“Maybe you were in the Coronation Crescent area last night between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and saw something suspicious, perhaps you have dashcam or CCTV which has captured the address during those times, or maybe you have other information you think could be important.

“Whatever you know we would urge you to contact us straight away.

“We are also aware of rumours circulating online about an explosion having occurred and we would like to clarify that this is not the case.”