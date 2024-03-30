Officers were called to Extwistle Road at 12-41am today following reports a Polaris Ranger Farm Bike had left the carriageway and crashed in a field. No other vehicles were involved. The driver – a 16-year-old boy from Worsthorne – did not survive his injuries. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley , was not seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: “This collision has resulted in a teenager losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. Having carried out extensive work to establish the circumstances of what led to the collision, we are satisfied that this is no longer a criminal investigation and we are now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. With that in mind, we would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam covering the area around that time to contact the police.