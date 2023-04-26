Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Henthorn Road, or has dashcam or CCTV footage.

Emergency services were called to the junction with Brown Street at 12.40pm yesterday to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a white Ford Ka.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as “critical but stable.” No-one has been arrested at this time.

Henthorn Road at its junction with Brown Street.

PC Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries. We are working to establish the circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police.”

