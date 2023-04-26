News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Police appeal after pedestrian left with ‘very serious’ head injury in collision with car in Clitheroe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a ‘very serious’ head injury in a collision with a car in Clitheroe.

By Brian Ellis
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Henthorn Road, or has dashcam or CCTV footage.

Emergency services were called to the junction with Brown Street at 12.40pm yesterday to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a white Ford Ka.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as “critical but stable.” No-one has been arrested at this time.

Henthorn Road at its junction with Brown Street.Henthorn Road at its junction with Brown Street.
Henthorn Road at its junction with Brown Street.
Most Popular
Read More
Daniel Godkin: fleeing sex offender spared jail after sparking major search by j...

PC Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries. We are working to establish the circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 633 of April 25.