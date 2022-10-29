The collision happened at 4.45am today (Sunday, Oct 30th) when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling on Hyndburn Road in the direction of Whalley Road in Great Harwood lost control on a bend and collided with a tree.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Blackburn, suffered relatively minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A passenger, a man in his 20s from Great Harwood, suffered serious injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Corsa in the moments before the collision, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.”