Police appeal after motorist and passenger left with injuries after losing control on a bend and colliding with a tree
Police have appealed for witnesses after a Blackburn motorist and passenger have been injured after colliding with a tree.
The collision happened at 4.45am today (Sunday, Oct 30th) when a Vauxhall Corsa travelling on Hyndburn Road in the direction of Whalley Road in Great Harwood lost control on a bend and collided with a tree.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Blackburn, suffered relatively minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
A passenger, a man in his 20s from Great Harwood, suffered serious injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Most Popular
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Corsa in the moments before the collision, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0375 of today (Oct 30th).