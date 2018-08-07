Police appeal after motorcyclist hurt in Kirkham crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Kirkham yesterday.

It happened at around 2pm on Station Road and involved a Lexmoto motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta.

The vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction when they collided.

The rider of the Lexmoto – a man in his 20s - suffered a wrist fracture and back and leg injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta - a man in his 20s – and a female passenger, also in her 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around four hours for collision investigation.

Sergeant Chris Evans of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re working to establish what happened and would ask anyone with information, or any dash cam footage, to please let us know.

“Please get in touch by emailing PC 3457 Ross Wills on 3457@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, calling 101, or report it online, quoting log number 768 of 6th August.”