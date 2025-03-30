Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died following a serious collision in Ormkirk this afternoon - now police are appealing for information and footage.

Police were called shortly after 1pm to a report that a Ford Focus Zetec had left the carriageway on New Cut Lane in Halsall, Ormskirk.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the driver, a 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the collision, and no other vehicles are thought to be involved.

DS Joseph Ghigi, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man has very sadly died following this collision, and first and foremost, my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“I’m appealing to you to ask that if you have any information or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in contact with us.”

You can call 101 quoting log 0539 of 30th March, or email [email protected]