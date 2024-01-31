Police appeal after 51-year-old biker dies in rural village crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a fatal motorbike crash.

A 51-year-old man died at the scene of the accident in Blackburn Road, Egerton, at around 4pm on Tuesday, January 30.

Investigating officers established that the motorbike had been travelling northbound along Blackburn Road, attempted to overtake a vehicle, and mounted the easterly footpath before colliding with a drystone wall. It's believed that the incident happened close to the Ciao Baby restaurant and the road was closed in both directions for several hours.

Blackburn Road, Egerton. Close to the scene of the crash.

How you can help

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident - or may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage from the area at the time of the incident - to hare it with police to assist their enquiries.

You can do so by calling Serious Collision Investigation Unit officers on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2343 of 30/01/2024. You can also make a report via the website www.gmp.police.uk.