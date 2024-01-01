News you can trust since 1886
Police announce Preston road closure due to excessive flooding and 'impassable' conditions

Lancashire Police have announced that a Preston road has been closed due to flooding.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 08:27 GMT
Inglewhite Road heading out towards Longridge has been closed due to sitting flood water on a stretch of road near Wigwam Holidays Kidsnape Farm. The road has been closed due to the flooding making it impassable.

