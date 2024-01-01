Police announce Preston road closure due to excessive flooding and 'impassable' conditions
Lancashire Police have announced that a Preston road has been closed due to flooding.
Inglewhite Road heading out towards Longridge has been closed due to sitting flood water on a stretch of road near Wigwam Holidays Kidsnape Farm. The road has been closed due to the flooding making it impassable.