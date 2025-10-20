Police and CSI cordon off Chorley home after reported altercation sparks investigation
A property in Chorley has been cordoned off as police investigate an incident.
Officers and crime scene investigators (CSI) were seen outside an address on Delamere Place at around 10.20am on Sunday (October 19).
Police vehicles and forensic teams remained at the scene on Monday as enquiries continued.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing an altercation between two men, although this has not yet been confirmed by police.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.
More to follow…