Police and CSI cordon off Chorley home after reported altercation sparks investigation

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:03 BST
A property in Chorley has been cordoned off as police investigate an incident.

Officers and crime scene investigators (CSI) were seen outside an address on Delamere Place at around 10.20am on Sunday (October 19).

Police vehicles and forensic teams remained at the scene on Monday as enquiries continued.

A property in Chorley has been cordoned off as police investigate an incident.placeholder image
A property in Chorley has been cordoned off as police investigate an incident. | Contributed

Eyewitnesses reported seeing an altercation between two men, although this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow…

