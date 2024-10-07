Three nations competed in this year’s World Fireworks Championship, with the event opening on September 7 and ending on October 5.
1. Team Poland triumphs in World Fireworks Championship Blackpool
Pawel Krzyzanowski from Nakaja Art with the judges. | VisitBlackpool
2. Team Poland triumphs in World Fireworks Championship Blackpool
The display by Nakaja Art set the bar high when they performed what they described as a “pyromusical” in the first of three spectacular shows. | VisitBlackpool
3. Team Poland triumphs in World Fireworks Championship Blackpool
The judges, who scored them ahead of subsequent performances by Finland and the USA, described the display as “fabulous” and praised the synchronisation to the music and the use of Poland’s national colours. | Lee Mansfield Photo: Lee Mansfield
4. Team Poland triumphs in World Fireworks Championship Blackpool
The Polish team have had significant experience of staging firework displays across Europe and Central America, and they were responsible for the biggest fireworks spectacle in their home country, for a Jean Michel Jarre concert in Krakow. | VisitBlackpool
