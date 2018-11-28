Poetry to please as Garstang authors launch new book

A group of wordsmiths from Garstang and district have launched their new poetry book.

Local poet Graciela Lemos was behind the idea for an anthology of poetry by members of Garstang Poetry Appreciation Group some time ago.

The late Professor James Dodding

The idea received encouragement and support from Professor James Dodding of Garstang, the poetry group’s founder, prior to his unexpected death earlier this year.

Following his death it was decided to dedicate the proposed volume of poetry to Mr Dodding, a retired theatre and drama tutor who had taught in the UK and USA.

Twelve members of the Garstang group have contributed poems to the collection “Rolling Words”.

The book was launched at Garstang Arts Centre and was attended by most of the contributors, their families and friends.

Poetry group chairman Hilary McGrath welcomed those present and introduced Rev David Greenwood, a poetry group member, who was MC for the evening.

All the poets who attended were invited to read their poems – some serious, some comedic, some based on personal experiences, some of a more philosophical nature.

Thanks were expressed to Graciela Lemos for leading the project and to Alastair Fallon for the jacket design.

The local poets whose works are included in the book are Graciela Lemos, Mary Hodges, Jeffrey Ashworth, Harry Batty, Anthony Coppin, Margaret Gaade, Tina Morris, Thelma Price, Gary Walmsley and Veronica Westby.

Of those the best known previously published poets include Mary Hodges, who for many years organised the Garstang Scribblers writing group, Tina Morris, and Graciela Lemos, whose poetry has been published in both English and in her native Spanish.

The Garstang Poetry Appeciation Group was formed in 2009 after Professor Dodding led a workshop during that year’s arts and music week on how to read poetry.

The organisation meets monthly at Garstang Arts Centre. It normally meets on the fourth Friday of the month but next month (December 2018) it will meet at the centre on December 14 at 2pm. The topic will be “Christmas.” All members and visitors very welcome.

* The book is available at Garstang Arts Centre, priced £4.50.