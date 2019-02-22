Those who sweat together can achieve great things together and that was certainly the case for all those who donned their gym kit for a high octane Workout-athon charity event at PNE.

PNE provide work out space for Rainbow House annual Workout-athon

More than 120 people pulled on their trainers rather than their dancing shoes to work out under the disco lights for the the fifth annual Rainbow House Workout-Athon held at Preston North End.

Chief executive of the Mawdesley based children's centre for conducive education Ben Blackman said: “We had a wonderful turnout of people, some were gym enthusiasts and some were quite the opposite.

Fundraisers are set to make every move count with a charity workout to support children with severe physical and neurological disabilities
Over the course of three hours the fundraisers dug deep to complete energetic popular workouts from Insanity to Zumba and Les Mills body combat and body attack.
Ben Blackman, chief executive at Rainbow House, said: This is a fantastic event which has been growing for the past five years."
Workout-athon event organiser Kat Nelson at Preston North End FC
