Plumes of thick black smoke fill air as firefighters battle blaze at flats in Blackpool
Emergency services were called to Park View Court at around 3pm this afternoon.
Police closed Highfield Road in both directions while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Pictures from the scene show the fire involved the flat roof of the building.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We're asking that you please avoid the immediate and surrounding area until we're happy that it's safe for you to travel.
“Please be aware that due to this, traffic will also be building in other areas as people try to find alternative routes.
“If you're needing to go out, plan your route carefully and be mindful that there may be delays, so leave plenty of time to get to your destination.”
Four fire engines from South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Blackpool attended as well as the aerial ladder platform.
Crews equipped with six breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
The smoke had cleared by 3.40pm, but crews remained on-site to monitor for any hotspots.
