Concern is growing for a homeless man following a large fire at a derelict building in Burnley over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Stuart House on Holmes Street at around 2.20pm on Saturday (May 31) after reports of a significant blaze.

Eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and the drone unit from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

The building was already well alight when crews arrived.

Firefighters used hose reel jets, ground monitors and aerial platforms to tackle the flames.

Police assisted with road closures, crowd control and evacuations of nearby properties.

A joint investigation between police and the fire service has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, which caused significant damage to the building.

Following the incident, concern has been raised for 36-year-old Ayhan Daudov who is homeless and known to sleep rough in the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Ayhan’s welfare following this incident.

“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible so we can make sure he is safe.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log number 786 of May 31.