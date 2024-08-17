Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to turn a private medical practice in Garstang into apartments would not constitute a ‘community loss’, planning consultants say.

The application has been lodged with Wyre planners in respect of Garstang Clinic, based at 14-16 High Street.

The proposals would see the creation of three ‘high quality’ residential dwellings, complete with shared access and small alterations to interior wall configurations.

However, the loss of a medical facility in a small market town has led planning consultants, Graham Anthony Associates, to stress that because the practice is private and the practitioners are leaving the area, it would not represent a loss to the wider community of Garstang.

Plans have been lodged to turn Garstang Clinic into apartments. Photo: Google | Plans have been lodged to turn Garstang Clinic into apartments. Photo: Google

In a ‘community loss’ planning statement on behalf of applicant Mr S Horn, the consultants stated: “The existing building is occupied by a small private medical practice which provides minimal community benefits in comparison to other typified community uses such as NHS surgeries, churches and community centres.

“Conjunctively, the lease for the existing tenant is coming to an end and the private individual isn’t seeking to extend their occupation in Garstang.

“To reiterate, a private medical use is not the same as a typified community use that is accessible to all and it only provides a service to a small demographic of the population who can afford to use the services available.

“In terms of other facilities there is a brand new private medical facility in St Annes and other private services available in Lancaster and Preston. “

No objections to the proposals have been lodged with Wyre Council.

The application site is split over the ground floor and first floor of 16 High Street and the first-floor of numbers 14 and 15 High Street. The properties are located within the heart of Garstang’s Conservation Area.

A decision is pending.