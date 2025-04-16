Plans to open new bar and restaurant in Garstang : here's where things are up to

Plans are in the pipeline for this property on High Street in Garstang|Google | Google

Proposals for a new bar and restaurant in the heart of Garstang will not be pressing ahead just yet despite planning approval for the scheme being granted back in September.

Planners gave the go ahead for a proposed change of use of the existing commercial ground floor premises at 13 High Street to a bar and restaurant (sui generis) including single storey glazed side extension, following demolition of a single storey lean-to, and internal alterations.

However, agents Graham Anthony Associates are now seeking approval for minor amendments to the glazed extension, on behalf of applicant Jonathan Cubbins. The new amendments, lodged with planners earlier this month, are still awaiting approval.

The white-washed building in question is a Grade II listed property which dates back to 1741 and is part of Garstang’s conservation zone.

It is currently empty and the new plans will entail extensive renovation of the property.

When seeking planning permission for the original application, the applicant needed to provide a heritage statement to ensure that the proposals did not undermine the protected property or the heritage area in which it stood.

The heritage statement concluded: “The overall findings of the statement are that the proposals will benefit in securing a long-term sustainable use for the buildings.

“The repairs and reinstatement in particular will enhance and preserve significance of the buildings, principal to which, the presence in the context of Garstang Town Centre and views from the public realm.

“The improved usability from a commercial perspective will secure a sustainable use while allowing it to be enjoyed by the public. The alterations have an informed rationale and will not have a detrimental impact or cause harm to the more significant at- tributes of the buildings.

“Considering the contribution the buildings make within the context of Garstang and their presence in the public realm in terms of communal value, the external continuity and primary significance would be safeguarded. “