Plans for a new car wash in Leyland are set to be thrown out this week.

Hawkar Hamad is seeking permission to change the use of a commercial yard in Bretherton Terrace into an area for car washing and valeting services.

Due to local concern, a borough councillor has called the issue in for members of South Ribble’s planning committee to decide upon.

What is the problem?

Eight letters of representation were received in relation to the application – seven in objection and one which makes neutral comments. Concerns raised include a lack of a vehicle turning area, noise from jet washers and vacuums, overspray and stagnant water issues, loss of residential amenity from passing traffic and road safety issues for local children who play in the cul-de-sac.

The commercial yard at the top of Bretherton Terrace | google

What do officers say?

A report by officers at South Ribble Borough Council agrees with some points raised by residents. A report to councillors on the planning committee recommends that the application is refused at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Part of the report states that the proposed use “would be much more intensive than former uses, and continuous traffic generation to and from the site, noise, potential water overspray and additional general activity would result in an unacceptable loss of residential amenity to the residents of Bretherton Terrace, Alice/Dorothy Avenues and the community centre.”

If permission is given, a list of conditions have also been recommended, including limiting the operation hours to 9am to 5pm and that no external lighting shall be erected without the prior written approval of the Local Planning Authority.