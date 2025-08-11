A new restaurant is hoping to open on a Lancashire town’s high street.

A vacant electrical shop in Blackburn’s town centre Northgate Conservation area has been earmarked for a new restaurant.

Siraj Patel wants to make the most of the property’s central location to draw customers from nearby offices and businesses.

He has asked Blackburn with Darwen Council for planning permission to convert the shop at 81 Northgate.

A new restaurant hopes to open at 81 Northgate, Blackburn. | Google Maps

A supporting statement from the Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd says: “The application site comprises a vacant town centre retail unit which was occupied by an Electrical Discount shop until it became vacant.

“The applicant seeks to put the vacant commercial unit to effective use and seeks to introduce a restaurant use.

“The applicant seeks to capitalise on the application site’s location within the town centre, and the proposed use would draw custom from the adjacent office, business and retail provisions.

“The proposed use is considered a ‘town centre’ use and is therefore wholly appropriate for the area.

“The application site comprises 81 Northgate, Blackburn, a two-storey brick built mid-terraced commercial property located along Northgate within Blackburn town centre.

“The property was constructed in 1900. It has a shopfront at the ground floor whilst the first floor features a tiled exterior”.

The statement then explains that the conversion will require external modifications including the insertion of an extraction flue to the rear and minor modifications to the shopfront.

To the front elevation, metal cladding would be inserted to replace the existing tile finish at the upper floor and two “discreet downlights” will also be inserted.

The applicant states: “At present, the unit does not feature a traditional shopfront and is somewhat dated and mismatched.

“The proposed modifications are considered to result in an enhancement of the host property.

“In any case, there does not appear to be a particularly fixed built style within the locality with many different shopfronts present,

“The revised shopfront will bring about a more symmetrical frontage which appears balanced when viewed from the street scene.

“Overall, the scheme is considered to have a negligible impact on historic significance.

“Any negative impact would be outweighed by the economic development of a new business and job creation in times of economic stagnation.

“The minor alterations to the shopfront would be in keeping and would have a negligible impact on the setting of the conservation area.”