Plans have been revealed to create a rooftop lounge with views of Blackpool Tower as part of the proposed redevelopment of a resort hotel.

If the scheme gets the go ahead from the council it would see a bar, restaurant and outdoor shisha lounge built on top of the Empire Inn Hotel on Reads Avenue, which formerly traded as the AA Central Hotel.

Applicant Mathan Mahalingam and KDEN Architecture Services Ltd are seeking planning permission for the scheme which includes asteel and glass dome structure and 1.2 metre high glass balustrade at rooftop level.

Documents submitted with the application say: "The proposed development aims to add an additional storey to the current building, transforming it into a high-quality hotel that takes advantage of the currently unused site's exceptional view of the Blackpool Tower.

"The site, which currently comprises a car park and several separate hotels in close proximity, has its main entrance on Reads Avenue, with supplementary access from Palatine Road.

"The intended hotel is envisioned to harmonise with the existingsurroundings in terms of scale and quality, while also complementing the proposed rooftop bar/restaurant that will directly overlook the iconic Blackpool view.

"The design concept draws inspiration from both the existing and proposed surroundings, seeking to honour the site's historic setting while introducing acontrast in design and form.

"The material selection and the potential utilisation of lighting and graphics in the building design aim to embody Blackpool’s unique character. Adequate car parking will be provided at both the front and rear of the property."

It is proposed to serve shisha, food and drink from the lounge which would be open to both hotel guests and the general public. Shisha is inhaled as smoke using a pipe and is generally described as a relaxing experience.

Documents add: "The application aims to secure consent for the renovation and expansion of the current four-story residential property to incorporate additional communal areas, including a restaurant and an extension for a rooftop bar at the existing Empire Inn Hotel in Blackpool."

The application (reference24/0259) will now be considered by town hall planners at a future date.