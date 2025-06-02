Plans move forward for proposed new banking hub in Garstang

The new banking hub is set to be opened in one of the new units within this historic property | Google

Proposals to set up a new banking hub in Garstang have now reached the planning stage, with an application lodged with Wyre Council.

Premises at 96 High Street, a historic building which once housed Garstang’s council offices, have now been chosen for the bank hub, which is being set up following the announcement that the town’s NatWest Bank is to close.

The hub will be based in unit 1, one of the new units within the property, which was built in 1913 and is part of the wider River View development from Envida Homes, which includes newer residential housing nextdoor.

An application has been lodged with planners for a proposed full retail fitout of a vacant retail unit into a retail banking hub, including the installation of brand signage, new ATM and associated signage plus external building fabric and associated internal works.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub will feature a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, meaning there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The hub is being set up by LINK, the UK's cash machine network, which determines where banking hubs are needed by assessing the impact of bank branch closures on local communities. The banking hub in Garstang will now be delivered by Cash Access UK.

The proposed new banking hub is planned for a notable building in part of Garstang’s conservation zone, so a Design, Access and Heritage Statement has been prepared by planning agents Lewis & Hickey Ltd , on behalf of applicants Cash Access UK.

It concludes: “The conservation area and listed importance of the building has been understood and one of the most recurring points made in the document is that the architectural style and historical significance of the buildings are really important to the area, and as such it is worth noting that these proposals do not damage the character and appearance of the bank within the properties conservation area. “