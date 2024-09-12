Prospect Homes want to build 145 new homes on agricultural land in Mellor Brook.

A screening docment has been submitted to South Ribble Borough Council for the 5.57 hectare site bounded to the north by Myerscough Smithy Road, to the south by Green Belt land, and to the west by the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone. The land comprises of three roughly rectangular fields in agricultural use, demarcated by hedgerows and trees.

Eight individual oak trees and two groups of oak trees in the southern area of the site are protected under a Tree Preservation Order. Some trees show evidence of bat habitation, but the report states that overall, the modified grassland fields provide “providing minimal ecological value.”

Lancashire's Enterprise Zone, next to BAE Systems at Samlesbury

While finalised plans are still said to be “emerging”, the report says it is likely the proposed development feature a maximum of 145 dwellings, of which around 36 per cent could be affordable housing. Buildings will be a maximum height of two storeys and access to the site will be taken from Myerscough Smithy Road and Branch Road. There would be pedestrian links throughout the site and a green infrastructure strategy which will “build upon the existing landscape character”.

The statement adds: “The environmental effects associated with the Proposed Development are unlikely to be significant and well understood, standard mitigation measures can be adopted, specifically in relation to the construction phase, for example through the provision of CEMP (a construction environmental management plan) and Travel Plan.”