Ambitious proposals to create a £10m cultural hub in Blackpool look set to get the go-ahead when they go before town hall planners.

The scheme would see a two-storey extension built to the Grundy Art Gallery on Queen Street with a new link to the adjoining Grade II listed Central Library.

An artist's impression of the proposed culture hub | Ellis Williams Architects

Blackpool Council's Planning Committee is being recommended to approve the application, which also includes Listed Building consent, when it goes before them on Tuesday, October 8.

There have been two objections from people living near the site raising concerns over the loss of the Queen Street car park where the extension will be built.

But heritage guardian Historic England has not raised an objection, although it has warned the scheme would break up the building line on Queen Street and "intrude visually on this view of the historic portions of the buildings".

Artist's impression of one of the proposed galleries | Ellis Williams Architects

However it adds "there will be significant improvements to the current situation on the site, and considerable public benefits from the provision of this facility within Blackpool town centre".

Elements of the project include a single-storey extension providing a gallery and store, and a two-storey side extension finished in glass with a shop at ground floor level.A plinth would be erected adjacent to the front entrance.

The plans were submitted in March this year after being drawn up by award-winning Ellis Williams Architects.A feasibilitystudy for the investment has been carried out using money from the council’s £5.9m grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund, but funding for the capital project still needs to be secured.

In a report setting out the recommendation, planners say the loss of car parking would be made up for by provision of alternative town centre parking.

The report says: "Environmentally, the proposal seeks to support the ongoing use of a Grade II Listed Building thus arguably contributing to preservation of the heritage asset for future generations to enjoy."

Elements include:

Main library – changes to create a more flexible space, with the children's library retained.

Showtown History Centre – the space where collections were previously housed will be developed including some storage areas.

Other spaces – these could include a lecture hall and a flexible study space.

Extension to the Grundy Art Galley to provide additional gallery space where permanent collections and temporary exhibits could be displayed.

Cafe and shop.