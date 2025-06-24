Plans for a new bar in Garstang will be considered by councillors tonight via an application for a new premises licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applcation was submitted to Wyre Coun cil on May 13 in respect of Bier and Vinyl, a new venue earmarked for Unit 1 at Stoops Weind, and willl be discussed at the council’s licensing comitteee this evening (Tuesday June 24).

There are plans to open a new bar at Unit 1 Stoops Weind in Garstang | Wyre Council

The site it is part of the ongoing improvements to Stoops Hall, with ongoing plans to develop the outbuildings into commercial spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Kate Harris, who already runs another bar in the town, Gin & Brews,

There have been two objections to the proposals, with concerns raised about potential noise, disruption and fly-tipping

A report to the committe stated: “The applicant wishes to be authorised to provide the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, between 10am and 11pm every day.

“Proposed opening hours are 10am and 11pm on Monday to Saturday and 12 to 11pm Sunday..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant has not applied for live or recorded music as part of this application. However, the activities Live and Recorded music are permitted to take place on alcohol licensed premises between 8am hours and 11pm on any day, as long as the audience is below 500. “

The report adds: “Two representations have been received against this application and brought to the attention of the applicant.

“The representations express concern that the possible effect of granting the licence would undermine the licensing objectives ‘Prevention of public nuisance’ and ‘Prevention of crime and disorder.

“ All parties to the application have been invited to attend the hearing.”