A small plane made an emergency landing on the beach in Blackpool last night (Thursday, November 16).

Police and coastguard crews rushed to the scene after the small two-seat single-engine aircraft touched down on the beach, close to the Promenade, at around 7pm.

Shortly afterwards, Lancashire Polic and HM Coastguard were called to the scene and rescue efforts swiftly got under way to rescue the plane before the tide came in.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:42pm yesterday (Thursday, November 16) by Blackpool Airport to a report that a plane would need to make a controlled landing.

The plane made an emergency landing on the beach in Blackpool last night. Screenshot taken from thethreemouseketeersuk on TikTok

“The plane, a small aircraft, landed safely on the beach and its occupants were uninjured.”

The registration details of the plane show that the two-seater single-engine Robin 200 aircraft G-HIGB is managed by a flight training firm located at Blackpool Airport.

No injuries were reported as a result of the impromptu landing – just three miles from the resort's airport – and the plane did not appear to have suffered any serious damage.

It was lifted off the beach by crane and transported to Blackpool Airport. An investigation is expected to take place to establish why the pilot was forced to bring the plane down onto the beach.