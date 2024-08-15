Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Pizza Hut outlet in Cleveleys could become an indoor padel tennis courts and cafe amenity if plans get the go ahead.

Plans have been lodged to tranform the former Pizza Hut site in Cleveleys into a cafe with padel tennis courts | National World

The premises are known as Unit A of Jubilee Leisure Park on North Promenade.

Applicants, the Property Alliance Group, submitted the proposals last week and there have so far been four letters of support lodged with planners.

What is Padel tennis?

Padel tennis has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and recently a separate application for new courts was lodged for Pool Foot Farm in Thornton.

It is a racquet sport which is a mix between tennis and squash. The court is one third of the size of a tennis court. It is played on a court surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh.

Using a short, stringless racquet with holes and a low compression tennis ball, the service is made underarm.

What they say

Planning consultants NJL Consulting stated on behalf of the application: “Unit A, formerly occupied by Pizza Hut, is to be repurposed as a café for use by both padel players and the general public. “It will be repurposed (including minor demolition) to deliver a new 314.6sqm café incorporating ancillary padel facility functions (equipment hire etc) and outdoor seating areas.

“The outdoor seating areas will be provided to the front of the café and to the north of the padel court next to the café.

“Given that the development seeks to repurpose an existing structure, it is our view that the proposed café bears no material impact on the surrounding character.”

Padel facility users would utilise the existing car park associated with Jubilee Leisure Park.

It is the second recent planning application which would radically alter the use of the Jubilee Leisure Park units, if give approval.

A planning allication has also been lodged for a change of use of the vacant Harvester pub into a veterinary practice.