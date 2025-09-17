Pictures show extent of huge fire just outside of Preston in Longridge last night
At 23:56 on September 16, four fire engines and the water bowser attended a commercial building fire on Preston Road, Longridge.
Firefighters used two hose reels and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokersperson said: “If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”
A member of the public was in the area to capture the scenes of the fire, which took hold of a farm opposite the road from Ann Forshaw's Alston Dairy.
In the pictures, captured at 00:39am this morning, fire engines can be seen at the scene as a blaze engulfs a large barn.
Alston Dairy confirmed the incident did not affect their site.