Pictures shared with the Post reveal the extent of a large fire that broke out last night just outside of Preston.

A fire broke out at a farm on Preston Road, Longridge last night. Credit: Finley B | Finley B

At 23:56 on September 16, four fire engines and the water bowser attended a commercial building fire on Preston Road, Longridge.

Firefighters used two hose reels and three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokersperson said: “If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”

A member of the public was in the area to capture the scenes of the fire, which took hold of a farm opposite the road from Ann Forshaw's Alston Dairy.

In the pictures, captured at 00:39am this morning, fire engines can be seen at the scene as a blaze engulfs a large barn.

Alston Dairy confirmed the incident did not affect their site.