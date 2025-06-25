Latest pictures as demolition gets under way at Preston tower blocks

The flats - at the junction of Avenham Lane and Manchester Road in Avenham - were initially due to be brought down in phases from March last year.

However, the process was pushed back more than a year, with work finally commencing this week.

The gradual demolition of the three tower blocks is expected to take 15 months. Richmond House will be the first tower to be demolished, followed by Carlisle House and Lincoln House.

The 11-storey blocks - built back back in the 1960s - had to have their cladding removed in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

Take a look at the latest demolition scenes below...

