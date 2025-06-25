Latest pictures as demolition gets under way at Preston tower blocks

By Matthew Calderbank

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:30 BST

Demolition work is under way as three tower blocks are to be razed on the outskirts of Preston city centre.

The flats - at the junction of Avenham Lane and Manchester Road in Avenham - were initially due to be brought down in phases from March last year.

However, the process was pushed back more than a year, with work finally commencing this week.

The gradual demolition of the three tower blocks is expected to take 15 months. Richmond House will be the first tower to be demolished, followed by Carlisle House and Lincoln House.

The 11-storey blocks - built back back in the 1960s - had to have their cladding removed in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

Take a look at the latest demolition scenes below...

Avenham flats demolition, Preston

1. Richmond House is the first of the three flats for demolition work to begin in Avenham, Preston

Avenham flats demolition, Preston | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Avenham flats demolition, Preston

2. Richmond House is the first of the three flats to be demolished in Avenham, Preston

Avenham flats demolition, Preston | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Avenham flats demolition, Preston

3. Richmond House is the first of the three flats for demolition work to begin in Avenham, Preston

Avenham flats demolition, Preston | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Avenham flats demolition, Preston

4. Richmond House is the first of the three flats for demolition work to begin in Avenham, Preston

Avenham flats demolition, Preston | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

