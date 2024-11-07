The ten-vehicle collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The northbound carriageway reopened at around 4am on Thursday, but lane three remained closed for emergency barrier repairs.

At 12.25pm, National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway had also reopened with lane three closed.

These were the scenes after the motorway reopened:

